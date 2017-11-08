Today's front pages

The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.

Times of Malta says millions in public funds invested by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development were lost in a Russian mining venture linked to financial services watchdog chairman Joe Bannister. In another story, it quotes the Church Environment Commission warning that unrealistic pre-electoral promises, coupled with weak planning and environmental institutions, are destroying Malta’s urban and natural fabric to the detriment of future generations.

The Malta Independent says that motor insurance premiums are set to increase due to a significant rise in claims.

MaltaToday says that only four work sexual reports were filed in four years although experts agree that the phenomenon is rampant in Malta.

L-Orizzont says that work on the Marsa Junction will start on Monday.

In-Nazzjon says leads with a report from court about investigations by the Police Board regarding Inspector Elton Taliana ruling these were null and void as the board had acted beyond its powers.