Snake handler Nathan Chetcuti bitten by deadly snake

A young snake handler in Australia, Nathan Chetcuti, is fighting for his life after being bitten by a deadly snake.

Australian media reported that Mr Chetcuti, 19, was bitten by an inland taipan on Sunday afternoon.

His dad called emergency services who rushed Mr Chetcuti to hospital where he is in intensive care.

The inland taipan is considered the most venomous snake in the world as its venom is by far the most toxic of any land snake or even sea snakes.

A python breeder, Mr Chetcuti has dozens of non-venomous lizards and snakes at his North Lakes home.

And although he has been bitten by his pets before, it was nothing of the inland taipan magnitude.

It is believed the snake lashed out as Mr Chetcuti tried to put his new pet back in it’s enclosure.