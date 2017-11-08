PBS Board sacks CEO John Bundy

John Bundy

The board of directors of Public Broadcasting Services has dismissed CEO John Bundy and appointed Charles Dalli as acting CEO.

PBS said the decision was taken unanimously by the directors at a meeting which was also attended by the company's auditors.

The auditors had been asked to investigate alleged irregularities in contracts awarded by PBS.

PBS said the board's decision was motivated primarily by the fact that Mr Bundy had failed to follow key procurement procedures.

The Sunday Times of Malta had reported how an audit report found that Mr Bundy breached procurement regulations in a €500,000 car lease deal and also found he had “consistently bullied” the senior management.

The audit was ordered after the PBS board last month informed the government it had lost confidence in Mr Bundy following months of simmering tensions.

Mr Bundy, better known as a singer and programme host, was appointed CEO in the summer of last year. He had succeeded Anton Attard, who had served since August 2010.

READ: John Bundy faces motion of no confidence

READ: PBS board wants John Bundy replaced

READ: ‘I don’t give a damn about the board’- John Bundy

READ: Bundy accuses PBS board of ‘playing judge and jury’

READ: PBS chief John Bundy denies wrongdoing