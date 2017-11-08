Man who threatened police on Facebook remanded in custody

A man ended behind bars today for posting death threats on Facebook against various members of the police corps barely a week after having been released on bail over a similar wrongdoing.

The 43-year old Syrian national, residing at Paola, was escorted to court this morning, charged with the improper use of electronic communications equipment and with threatening police Inspector Roderick Agius.

The man, whose name cannot be published by court order, had some six days ago been arraigned after posting similar threats against Superintendent Cassar and Inspector Hubert Cini. On that first occasion, the man had pleaded not guilty and was released on bail.

However, the apparently unrepentant man repeated the act on Sunday, prompting his re-arrest.

Before duty Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit, the prosecution presented seven pages of Facebook posts allegedly uploaded by the offender, who is believed to operate behind three Facebook profiles, including two fake female ones.

Upon hearing the prosecution insist that such offences were not to be allowed, the court turned down the man’s request for bail and, in view of his possible psychiatric condition, remanded him to the Forensic Unit at Mount Carmel Hospital for an expert assessment of his state of mental health.

Inspector Hubert Cini prosecuted. Lawyer Benjamin Valenzia was defence counsel.