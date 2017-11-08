X

Closing in:

Advert
Wednesday, November 8, 2017, 12:11 by Edwina Brincat

Man who threatened police on Facebook remanded in custody

He was released on bail for a similar wrongdoing barely a week ago

A man ended behind bars today for posting death threats on Facebook against various members of the police corps barely a week after having been released on bail over a similar wrongdoing.

The 43-year old Syrian national, residing at Paola, was escorted to court this morning, charged with the improper use of electronic communications equipment and with threatening police Inspector Roderick Agius.

The man, whose name cannot be published by court order, had some six days ago been arraigned after posting similar threats against Superintendent Cassar and Inspector Hubert Cini. On that first occasion, the man had pleaded not guilty and was released on bail.

However, the apparently unrepentant man repeated the act on Sunday, prompting his re-arrest.

Before duty Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit, the prosecution presented seven pages of Facebook posts allegedly uploaded by the offender, who is believed to operate behind three Facebook profiles, including two fake female ones.

Upon hearing the prosecution insist that such offences were not to be allowed, the court turned down the man’s request for bail and, in view of his possible psychiatric condition, remanded him to the Forensic Unit at Mount Carmel Hospital for an expert assessment of his state of mental health.

Inspector Hubert Cini prosecuted. Lawyer Benjamin Valenzia was defence counsel.

Advert
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. ‘I admit I lost it… but I was provoked’ – José Herrera

  2. Minister explains as more leaked documents show Malta used for...

  3. Maltese VAT schemes raise suspicions in Brussels - French media

  4. Paradise Papers show link between F1 champion's cash and Malta

  5. Teachers' strike called off - Agreement on pay rises over five...

  6. Snake handler Nathan Chetcuti bitten by deadly snake

  7. Works on Marsa junction to begin on Monday – minister

  8. When one blunder is not enough: Police arraignment mix-up...

  9. Ministry launches investigation into claims that official...

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 08-11-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed