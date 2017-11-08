Final surfacing works at Kappara junction
Transport Malta will be laying the final coat of tarmac on the south-bound lanes of the Regional Road at the Kappara junction as from tomorrow at 9am. Traffic will be shifted to one lane of the north-bound bridge.
The project focus will next week turn to the roundabout under the bridge, which is nearing completion, and slip roads on the San Ġwann side of the junction.
