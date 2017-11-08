Final surfacing works at Kappara junction

Most of the remaining work on the Kappara junction is on the roundabout below the bridge, and slip roads on the San Gwann side, seen in the artist's impression above.

Transport Malta will be laying the final coat of tarmac on the south-bound lanes of the Regional Road at the Kappara junction as from tomorrow at 9am. Traffic will be shifted to one lane of the north-bound bridge.

The project focus will next week turn to the roundabout under the bridge, which is nearing completion, and slip roads on the San Ġwann side of the junction.