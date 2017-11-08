Casa asks EU Commission to investigate Pilatus Bank 'harassment'

MEP David Casa has called for an investigation into what he termed as Pilatus Bank practices aimed at silencing media houses through multi-million dollar lawsuits.

In a post on Facebook, the MEP said he sought the investigation in a letter to EU Commissioner for Digital Economy Mariya Gabriel.

He said in his letter that Pilatus Bank's actions amounted to abuse and harassment.

"It is unacceptable. We will not stand idle," he wrote.

Last month, the Institute of Maltese Journalists issued a statement condemning any attempts at using the law to "bring Maltese media outlets to their knees" and said that any such measures were unacceptable.

Times of Malta editors have said they had amended some online content after acting on legal advice on "a serious threat to freedom of the press and to the very existence of our organisation".