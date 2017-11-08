Airport thiefs given 13-month jail term

Two Romanian ethnic gypsies were handed a 13-month jail term each after pleading guilty to having robbed several outlets at the Duty Free Zone at the Malta International Airport.

Andrei Danica, 45, and Marius Nicuta, 41, both Romanian-born, were caught yesterday at around 2pm after having stolen various items from a perfumery store and a book shop, with a total value exceeding €2,300.

Mr Danica alone was further charged with having, in the preceding days, pocketed a battery pack from one of the same outlets at the Airport.

After hearing the two accused admit to the charges at an early stage and in view of the fact that the stolen goods had been recovered by the police, Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit declared them guilty and condemned them to an effective jail term of 13 months each.

Inspector Louise Calleja prosecuted and lawyer Benjamin Valenzia was legal counsel.