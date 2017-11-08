X

Wednesday, November 8, 2017, 15:04

25-year-old reported missing

Last seen four days ago

A 25-year-old man, Hanibal Mohamed Al Mabrouk, has been reported missing.

The police said he was last seen on Sunday November 4 at 9.45am in Cospicua.

The police appealed for any information about his whereabouts. They can be contacted on telephones 119 or 2122 4001 or in person at any police station.

