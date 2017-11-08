25-year-old reported missing
Last seen four days ago
A 25-year-old man, Hanibal Mohamed Al Mabrouk, has been reported missing.
The police said he was last seen on Sunday November 4 at 9.45am in Cospicua.
The police appealed for any information about his whereabouts. They can be contacted on telephones 119 or 2122 4001 or in person at any police station.
