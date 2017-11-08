188 marriages/civil unions among same sex couples

188 marriages and civil unions between same sex couples were registered in Malta between April 2014 and April this year, Equality Minister Helena Dalli told Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi in reply to a parliamentary question this evening.

Fifty-four civil unions between same sex couples were registered between April 2014-15; 67 between May 2015 and April last year, and a further 67 from May last year to April this year.