188 marriages/civil unions among same sex couples
188 marriages and civil unions between same sex couples were registered in Malta between April 2014 and April this year, Equality Minister Helena Dalli told Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi in reply to a parliamentary question this evening.
Fifty-four civil unions between same sex couples were registered between April 2014-15; 67 between May 2015 and April last year, and a further 67 from May last year to April this year.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.