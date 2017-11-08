Tennis in Gozo

It was a shock to read the recent article entitled ‘Plans for Gozo swimming pool project to be turned into hotel’.

There was no mention of the fact that the site, which seems to be up for grabs, is occupied by two dilapidated tennis courts. Despite their pitiful state, several people play tennis there. The only other courts I know of in Gozo are at the Ta’ Ċenċ Hotel, which are for hotel guests only, and at the Kempinski, which is expensive.

Changing a tennis court into a swimming pool is bad enough but having another hotel beggars belief.

The number of tennis players in Gozo could be increased substantially if the tennis courts were repaired and if the youths on the island were encouraged to play from a young age. It is a wonderful sport and a great way to fight obesity among kids and to get them outside and away from their computers. There may even be an unsung tennis champ waiting to be discovered.

Please, do not remove our tennis courts without ensuring we have somewhere else to play at a reasonable price.