Release all JFK files

John F. Kennedy riding in a limousine moments before he was was assassinated, in Dallas, Texas.

I read the article ‘Trump releases some JFK files’ (October 27).

US President John Fitzgerald Kennedy was murdered in Dallas, Texas, on November 22, 1963. My parents and people of their generation vividly recall where they were when they heard the news of the tragic event.

I was born just three weeks after that momentous event in world history, which probably prompts my interest. Over five decades have passed and all sorts of conspiracy theories have been spawned. Some realistic; some zany and foolish.

However, a legitimate observation should be made today: if the JFK files contained nothing special they should never have been “sealed” for decades. At first, they were to be “sealed” 99 years; then 75 years.

In my view, JFK’s successor, Lyndon B. Johnson, may have had his own motives, yet he made a very grave mistake. Then, in 1992, Congress passed a law, signed by then President George H. W. Bush, directing the National Archives to “release” information on the assassination, with the release-date being October 2017, last month.

President Donald Trump has released “some files” but not all documents. This will appease some historians, yet, with even a few items still deemed ‘secret’ or ‘classified’, it will only foster continued suspicions whether Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone or had any help, assistance or support from others. I wish everything would be released by the National Archives and nothing left to speculate about.