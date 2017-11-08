X

Closing in:

Advert
Wednesday, November 8, 2017, 20:22

WATCH: Malta female international Cuschieri scores for Anderlecht

Forward Borg opens Apulia Trani account

While Malta international Jean Paul Farrugia added another goal to his tally with FC Chiasso, two other Maltese players listed their names on the scoresheet as well for their foreign clubs, last weekend.

Martina Borg (centre) reacts after scoring for Apulia Trani.Martina Borg (centre) reacts after scoring for Apulia Trani.

Malta Women Team members Rachel Cuschieri and Martina Borg scored for Anderlecht and Apulia Trani respectively.

In Belgium, Cuschieri was on the mark as was one of the scorers in Anderlecht's large victory over KSK Heist by 14 goals to nil. This win propelled Anderlecht at top of the Belgian championship with 16 points after seven games, two adrift of Gent.

Meanwhile, Borg chalked up her maiden goal with her Italian club Apulia Trani against Napoli, in Serie B. However, the latter emerged winners by two goals to one.

Both players will join the national team later this month for the double-header against the United Arab Emirates.

Rachel Cuschieri (right) scored for Anderlecht.Rachel Cuschieri (right) scored for Anderlecht.

In the video below, Borg pulls one back for Trani against Napoli (Around 39 minutes). 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. UPDATED: Toronto and Columbus advance to MLS Eastern final

  2. Shearer reveals dementia fears over football headers

  3. WATCH: Moyes has a point to prove after West Ham appointment

  4. WATCH: Keane distances himself from return to club management

  5. Cork receives first England call-up

  6. WATCH: Malta female international Cuschieri scores for Anderlecht

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 08-11-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed