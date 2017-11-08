WATCH: Malta female international Cuschieri scores for Anderlecht

While Malta international Jean Paul Farrugia added another goal to his tally with FC Chiasso, two other Maltese players listed their names on the scoresheet as well for their foreign clubs, last weekend.

Martina Borg (centre) reacts after scoring for Apulia Trani.

Malta Women Team members Rachel Cuschieri and Martina Borg scored for Anderlecht and Apulia Trani respectively.

In Belgium, Cuschieri was on the mark as was one of the scorers in Anderlecht's large victory over KSK Heist by 14 goals to nil. This win propelled Anderlecht at top of the Belgian championship with 16 points after seven games, two adrift of Gent.

Meanwhile, Borg chalked up her maiden goal with her Italian club Apulia Trani against Napoli, in Serie B. However, the latter emerged winners by two goals to one.

Both players will join the national team later this month for the double-header against the United Arab Emirates.

Rachel Cuschieri (right) scored for Anderlecht.

In the video below, Borg pulls one back for Trani against Napoli (Around 39 minutes).