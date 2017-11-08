X

Wednesday, November 8, 2017, 09:22

Shining a light on Għar Dalam

Heritage Malta wants to raise awareness about the Natura 2000 site

Photo: Heritage Malta

Photo: Heritage Malta

Heritage Malta has embarked on a plan to increase public awareness and appreciation of Għar Dalam and its surrounding area.

The cave was recently declared a Natura 2000 site.

One of the first initiatives to be taken is a community outreach project in collaboration with the Birżebbuġa council.

The agency is inviting the public to come forward with stories, memories and old photographs linked to the Għar Dalam area.

Heritage Malta wants the public to help it document images and oral accounts, with an eye to sharing them to improve interpretation of the site and its surroundings.

Those who would like to share their stories or have friends or relatives who would like to share theirs, or who have other visual documentation such as photographs and drawings are invited to get in touch with Heritage Malta at Għar Dalam on 2165 7419, email [email protected]  or contact Birżebbuġa council.

Għar Dalam opens from 9am to 5pm, with the last admission at 4.30pm.

 

