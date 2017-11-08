Gozo ferry timetable changes from next week
Early morning rescheduling for weekdays
Weekday early morning Gozo ferry trips from Mġarr to Ċirkewwa are being rescheduled starting from next Tuesday, Gozo Channel said.
The rescheduling is due to the Gaudos being dry docked until November 30, putting it out of service until that date.
New ferry times are as follows
• 4.45am – From Mġarr
• 5.15am – From Ċirkewwa
• 5.30am – From Mġarr
• 6am – From Ċirkewwa
