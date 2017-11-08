X

Closing in:

Advert
Wednesday, November 8, 2017, 09:15

Gozo ferry timetable changes from next week

Early morning rescheduling for weekdays

Weekday early morning Gozo ferry trips from Mġarr to Ċirkewwa are being rescheduled starting from next Tuesday, Gozo Channel said.

The rescheduling is due to the Gaudos being dry docked until November 30, putting it out of service until that date. 

New ferry times are as follows

• 4.45am – From Mġarr
• 5.15am – From Ċirkewwa

• 5.30am – From Mġarr
• 6am – From Ċirkewwa

 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Announcements - 7 November, 2017

  2. Announcements - 8 November, 2017

  3. Ten BOV branches to stay open till 4pm

  4. A monument to memory at Floriana’s Sa Maison Gardens

  5. Remembrance Sunday to be marked by Mass

  6. Asphalting works on Cannon Road from tonight

  7. University lecturer wants to turn concrete into industrial heritage

  8. Gozo ferry timetable changes from next week

  9. Shining a light on Għar Dalam

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 08-11-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed