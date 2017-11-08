Announcements - 8 November, 2017

CAMILLERI. On Tuesday, November 7, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, JOSEPH, aged 75, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Carmen, his children Marvienne, Michaela and her husband Matthew Xuereb, his granddaughter Maria, his brother Anthony, in laws and their respective families, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, November 9 at 2.45pm for Sant Andrija Church in Luqa, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm, followed by internment in the family grave at Luqa Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. The family appreciates the presence of anyone who can attend the funeral. Lord grant him eternal rest.

MEILAK. On Sunday, November 5, at Karin Grech Rehabilitation Hospital, INES MARIA LUCIA of Msida, born in Tripoli, aged 91, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Edoardo and his wife Theresa, her daughter Rosanna and her husband Giorgio, her only grandson Alexandros, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, November 11 at 7.30am for Msida parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CACHIA – JOHN. Unfading and loving memories of a dear father. Gone but never forgotten. Robert, Joann and Grace Ann.

CASSAR – VICTORINE. In ever loving memory of a much loved and missed mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the fifth anniversary of her death. Christine and family.

FIORINI – ROSE, née Borg. Treasured and unfading memories of our dear mother on the 22nd anniversary of her death. Her sons Ferdinand, Michael and Adrian and her grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VELLA. Cherished and unfading memories of Dr CARMELO G. VELLA and CONNIE, née Gaffiero, on the 49th and eighth anniversary of their calling to eternal life. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Joe and Vicky, Sarah and Robert, Ella and Kyra. Rest in peace.

ZAMMIT – CHARLES. In loving memory, never forgotten. Always remembered by his five daughters and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Birkirkara bazaar

A bazaar is being held at the St Helen parish church centre, Birkirkara (behind the basilica), between November 7 and 15.

Opening hours will be daily between 9am and 12 noon and 4.30 to 7.30pm.

Among the items for sale will be antiques and other collectibles, furniture, home-grown plants and bric a brac.