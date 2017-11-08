Book looks into life for 18th century women in Malta

A newly-launched book reveals the economic, social and religious role women played in Maltese society 300 years ago.

Women in 18th Century Malta, which has been 30 years in the making, has been launched by SKS Publishers at the Malta Book Festival at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta.

The book is illustrated with paintings from public and private collections in Malta, Paris and St Petersburg.

Ms Vella will be available to sign copies of the book for festival attendees on Saturday, November 11 between 6 and 8pm. The book will retail for €25 in local booksellers, with a special introductory price of €20 for buyers at the SKS festival stand.

The Malta Book Festival ends on Sunday.