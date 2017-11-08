Book looks into life for 18th century women in Malta
Publication launched at Malta Book Festival
A newly-launched book reveals the economic, social and religious role women played in Maltese society 300 years ago.
Women in 18th Century Malta, which has been 30 years in the making, has been launched by SKS Publishers at the Malta Book Festival at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta.
The book is illustrated with paintings from public and private collections in Malta, Paris and St Petersburg.
Ms Vella will be available to sign copies of the book for festival attendees on Saturday, November 11 between 6 and 8pm. The book will retail for €25 in local booksellers, with a special introductory price of €20 for buyers at the SKS festival stand.
The Malta Book Festival ends on Sunday.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.