WATCH: Basketball chief hopes pavilion project will be completed next year

Paul Sultana expressed his satisfaction that the first phase of the Ta’ Qali basketball pavilion is close to completion and expressed his hope that the government will give it’s green light that the second part of the project will get under way next year.

“We are really grateful towards the government who has helped us to turn the Ta’ Qali Pavilion into a real basketball home for the Maltese community,” Sultana told timesofmalta.com yesterday.

“This was a dream come through for us and surely it will give a huge boost to the local game.

“Still there is more to come as we are planning on building new stands for the fans and we are also looking at having new offices for the MBA at the back of the basketball court.

“All paperwork has already been filed to the authorities and we are hopeful that the authorities will keep their promise and this project will get under way next year.

“This is a long term investment that will provide us with venue that will be able to host international tournaments here, particularly the Games of the Small States of Europe which will be held in Malta in 2023.”

BOV KO draws

Men’s Division One

Quarter-final: (January 28) Gżira Athleta vs Cynergi Depiro.

Semi-finals: (February 2) Starlites GIG vs Hibernians; BUPA Luxol vs Winner QF1.

Amateur League

Last 16: (December 6) Hibernians vs Victoria Libertas Spalding.

Quarter-finals: (December 8) Balkan Fusion vs Gżira Athleta; Depiro vs Starlites GIG; (Dec. 10) Siġġiewi vs Luxol; Marvels Power vs Hibs/Victoria.