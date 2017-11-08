Director Nanette Brimmer and actor Alan Paris.

Alan Paris, one of Malta's finest actors, will once again take centre stage for a one-man show which promises to be a life-affirming piece of theatre that embraces the audience.

Directed by Nanette Brimmer, Exit Stage Right's play Every Brilliant Thing was hailed by The Guardian as "the funniest play you'll see about depression."

The story starts off with the way a seven-year-old boy deals with being told that his mother, who suffers from suicidal depression, can't think of anything worth living for.

He takes that literally and in a desperate effort to cheer her up, starts to compile for her a list of every brilliant thing in the world, in the hope of giving her reasons to want to stay alive. The list starts with simple items: ice cream, water fights and laughing so hard you shoot milk out of your nose... But the list continues to grow, and become more specific, and by the time the boy has reached adulthood, the list has thousands of entries.

So where and how does humour feature in depression? The author, Duncan Macmillan believes that, as human beings, we would deal better with the lows in life if we treated them with some humour. As such, his script is poignant and funny, heart-wrenching and hilarious and uplifting.

Performed in the round at the new Undercroft Cafe in Valletta, on November 17-19 and 24-26 at 7.45pm.

Booking from

http://ticketline.com.mt/bookings/Shows.aspx?ProductionId=447&aff=showwebsite

Seating is limited and on a free seating basis. The play is suitable for ages 15 and upwards.