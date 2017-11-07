Watch: Michael Briguglio discusses CSN protests on Times Talk
Full interview with Civil Society Network founder online tomorrow
Almost one month following the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, are concerns about the rule of law and good governance still high on the national agenda, or are they already fizzling out?
Civil Society Network activists have organised three events in as many weeks since the shocking assassination, and founder Michael Briguglio has been at the forefront of calls for change.
In this Times Talk interview, Dr Briguglio discusses governance concerns and defends the CSN from accusations that it is a thinly-veiled front for the Nationalist Party.
Watch the full interview tomorrow on our website
