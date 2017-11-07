When profane meets sacred

Althea Troisi De Menville

Anna Bonello

Barocco Foundation is presenting two talented classical singers: mezzo soprano Althea Troisi De Menville and soprano Anna Bonello, who will be giving a performance at the oratory of St Francis church in Valletta.

The event titled As the Leaves Turn, will feature an eclectic programme of profound sacred and enchanting profane arias. Highlights include a selection from Bach’s Easter Oratorio, Mozart’s Laudate Dominum, Haydn’s Benedictus from his Little Organ Mass and two excerpts from Vivaldi’s Gloria.

The performance ensues with intriguing arias by Georg Bizet, Donizetti, Schubert, Mendelssohn and Schubert.

The event, which starts at noon today at the oratory of St Francis church in Republic Street, Valletta, forms part of a fundraising project for the Franciscan church. Tickets can be obtained from the venue itself half an hour before the concert begins. For more details, call 7968 0952 or send an e-mail to: [email protected].