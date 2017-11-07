Science talk tomorrow to focus on black hole

The Malta Café Scientifique takes science out of universities and into an informal space, bringing interesting talks about the latest science, technology and research happening in Malta and allowing ample space for discussion.

This month’s talk, ‘Through the Black Hole and Back’, is being delivered by Josef Borg. Those attending will learn about a star’s life, starting from birth all the way to its various possible ends and observe these constellations.

Due to the immense distances between us and the rest of the wonders in the universe, light from such distant sources takes a long time to reach earth, giving us a peek at their past.

In the winter night skies, the Orion constellation looms clearly to the south.

Within the region of this constellation lies one of the brightest nebulae visible from Earth, the Orion nebula. This region of gas and dust is the birthing place of hundreds of stars, located around 1,400 light years away from Earth.

Turning one’s gaze to the north, the Andromeda galaxy (the nearest major galaxy near the Milky Way) can be seen even with the naked eye from a dark sky location, and at its centre, a supermassive black hole holds enough gravity to keep Andromeda’s one trillion stars circling around it.

Malta Café Scientifique is supported by the STEAM project funded by the Erasmus+ Key Action 2 Strategic Partnership, Spazju Kreattiv, the University of Malta and the Malta Chamber of Scientists (of which the café forms part).

The event is being held tomorrow at the Music Room, St James Cavalier, Valletta, at 7.30pm . Entrance is free. More information can be found on the Malta Café Scientifique Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Malta.Cafe.Scientifique.