Making the right choice - Klaus Vella Bardon

The forthcoming elections for two high posts in the Nationalist Party bring local politics and politicians into sharp focus once again. The top post has been won by Adrian Delia, a result that has driven a sharp wedge into a dispirited Opposition.

The recent heinous assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia makes the current climate even more tense and sheds a dark shadow on all our political class.

As never before, Malta has to get its act together and drive home the crucial reality that we cannot afford the luxury of playing the same old games.

This time the ball is in the court of those Nationalist Party members who have the privilege of determining who they will choose this time round.

What qualities should determine their choice? The shabby battle for leadership was a miserable affair, and the brazen behaviour of Delia and his activists in the election procedures left very bitter feelings among many committed and hard-working loyalists, who had done their utmost to sort out the party’s structures and finances.

Sadly, no attempt was made to respect the large section of the voters who were not carried away by the highly orchestrated campaign of Delia.

One would have expected an attempt at unifying the party and allowing Chris Said to be given the second senior post. Sadly, this did not happen, despite Edwin Vassallo’s readiness to withdraw from the race if Said was offered the post.

It is easy to see the shortcomings of one’s political opponents, but how can the PN preach high standards if its grass roots does not place maximum importance on sound qualities in their leaders?

For starters, one expects a clean contest. Instead, the party apparatus is throwing its full weight behind promoting the contenders it has decided should win the forthcoming elections.

This outright and glaring dishonesty is blatantly obvious and reflects very poorly on a political party which pretends to hold the high moral ground.

Not to live up to high standards when intoxicated with success and power is a natural human shortcoming. To do so when you are in Opposition after two major defeats at the polls is beyond belief.

How can the PN pretend to be a paragon of virtue when the competition for the most sensitive posts in the party is marred by the absence of fair play?

In this bleak scenario, two contenders stand out a mile.

Robert Arrigo has worked tirelessly to win support for the party, work that is reflected in his track record.

This justifies the confidence of his supporters that he will use his energy and tenacity to upgrade the party structures and win over new members.

Meanwhile, Edwin Vassallo has proved time and again that he is a man of indomitable integrity who stands up for the principles he professes, which are those acclaimed by the PN.

Both Arrigo and Vassallo have the respect and support of many PN members, who are seriously concerned about the unsettling developments that have dogged the party for quite some time now.

The responsibility facing the PN party members eligible to vote is of momentous importance, with far-reaching consequences that will not just impact upon the future of the party.

Leaving the playing field open to others and resorting to disparaging politics and politicians indiscriminately is a cheap and easy way out.

We will pay bitterly for indulging in such escapist behaviour.

I hope that those who can vote will be able to see through the propaganda and empty rhetoric and make the right choice.