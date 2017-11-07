History upside down - Franco Debono

Reference is made to Arnold Cassola’s ‘Dictating the Constitutional Agenda’ (October 2) where in an attempt to turn history upside down he tries to portray my appointment to coordinate constitutional reform as an act of scheming by Joseph Muscat, instead of pure meritocracy.

During the last legislature, notwithstanding the hostility shown by some, I had already set up and chaired the Committee for Constitutional Awareness (which I had conceived and proposed during the last PN administration), together with Martin Scicluna, Austin Bencini, Trevor Zahra, Oliver Friggieri, Veronique Dalli, Claire Bonello, Ray Mangion, Andrew Azzopardi and Saviour Chircop as members.

The committee had already worked under the auspices, and in close collaboration, with the President and the Speaker of the House, who had publicly pledged their support.

The committee did its utmost not only to create and enhance constitutional awareness but also to kick-start the convention, and possibly could have also been the convention in embryonic form.

But then instead of questioning what were Carm Mifsud Bonnici and Tonio Borg up to while ignoring constitutional reforms, which I proposed and which they were duty bound to implement, and questioning the PN’s reluctance to participate in the constitutional convention for no valid reason whatsoever except sheer spite and disrespect, he seems to put the blame on Muscat for appointing me.

But then Cassola fails to take into account a whole series of facts that cannot be left out of the equation in order to evaluate whether the appointment was meritocratic or due to ulterior motives.

As soon as I was elected to Parliament, in 2008, as the PN’s youngest MP, I started making calls from the backbench for a new or updated Constitution proposing a two-thirds majority for the appointment of the president, inviting a discussion on the possibility of a smaller parliament of full-time MPs, besides a reform of the Broadcasting Authority, an organ established by the Constitution, proposed amendments to the method of judicial appointments, discipline and removal from office within the ambit of a wide-ranging and detailed justice reform in a private member’s motion about ‘Major reforms in justice and home affairs’ (2011) – the greater part of which constitutes the later so-called Bonello Report (2013).

The motion also included proposals to review the Attorney General’s dual role of public prosecutor and counsel to government and to also review the AG’s exercise of discretion in some cases, the removal of criminal libel, the strengthening of legal aid, the strengthening of the police force, including the setting up of a police union and decent forensic facilities, splitting roles of inquiring and adjudicating magistrates, and removing authorisations for telecom interceptions from ministerial to magisterial authority, setting up of a supreme court and strengthening jury system, and a vast range of other issues.

Most of these proposals of a constitutional nature have since been implemented.

The private member’s motion also paved the way for another fundamental change now cemented in our system – the split between the justice and home affairs portfolios (which was only effected after I took bold stands in Parliament in 2011 and which is a major constitutional development), without which the other reforms would be harder to implement.

As a lawyer I filed the first cases in the Constitutional Court of breach of human rights in right to legal assistance for arrested persons and was counsel in a great number of such cases – an issue that has dominated constitutional law and court cases for the past 10 years.

It is a time to unite as a people and abandon the two-tribe model occupying the same territory and adopt the mode of a united people with different opinions

I also drafted and presented in Parliament the Bill on party finance (a law of constitutional nature) which, while ignored by the previous PN administration, has since been unanimously approved by Parliament, proposed an overhaul to the outdated Parliamentary Standing Orders, campaigned for a greater autonomy and better communication facilities for Parliament and made a number of calls for ministerial accountability and responsibility to be shouldered and voted accordingly in Parliament – major constitutional issues.

I campaigned assiduously for the introduction of the fundamental human right of legal assistance for arrested persons, the introduction of the rule of disclosure and the upgrading of the same right, which right as it is today was only enforced in February 2010, after I abstained from a vote in December 2009 as a sign of protest for the fact that the law passed in 2002 was still not in force seven years later, and upgraded recently in line with the November 2011 private member’s motion.

All this is recorded in the parliamentary debates themselves, where the issues are treated in greater detail, and various other proposals including those subsequently taken on board in the detailed and well-researched document prepared by the Today Public Institute.

In view of all this is Cassola justified in describing my appointment to chair the convention as some sort of cunning scheming by Muscat or should he be chastising the Nationalist Party for not only not implementing these reforms and ignoring them even when I formulated them as a backbencher, but also to add insult to injury by objecting to my appointment simply out of spite, when I was the one to campaign so much for these reforms as an elected member of Parliament?

Finally, as I had said in a parliamentary speech in July 2011, when I called for an updated Constitution, it is a time to unite as a people and that we must abandon the two-tribe model occupying the same territory and adopt the mode of a united people with different opinions.

After two successive PN landslide defeats, the vast majority of PN supporters have come to realise, and this results from a recent survey I commissioned, not only that I was right in my criticism and proposals as a Nationalist MP, but also that I should have been given more space to work on the valid proposals I formulated. One hopes the PN realises that the people are fed up of the politics of spite.

Let’s unite as a nation and continue the process of constitutional reform already started in a spirit of tolerance and respect for each other.

Finally, since he makes reference to recent unfortunate events, Cassola should also realise that a journalist’s murder, horrendous and condemnable as it may be, should never be used to rewrite history or turn history upside down – it is the worst kind of disrespect towards the victim. May she rest in peace.

Franco Debono is law commissioner.