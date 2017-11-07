Future for sports

The year 2017 was a very significant year for the sport sector in Malta. A great deal of work has been conducted both at a local and European level. During the European presidency, an EU Work Plan for Sport for the period 2018-20 was drawn up, and the conclusions of the council on sport as a platform for social inclusion through volunteering were published, following an expansive discussion.

The government has shown a continuous commitment towards increasing participation in physical activity and sport, aiming to prevent and reduce the risks for chronic diseases attributed to physical inactivity, such as obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.

Malta has been listed in several international reports and research articles, as one of the countries with the highest rates of obesity. In order to address this issue, while also aiming for a mentally and physically healthier population, in 2017 SportMalta increased the number of sport programmes and during this year enrolled the highest ever number of participants, reaching over 6,000 during the summer months and over 7,000 participants during the winter months, under the leadership of 350 coaches.

The government believes that there is a need for an increase in adequate sports facilities, so that more individuals will be able to lead an active lifestyle, and to assist elite or aspiring athletes to produce their optimal performance.

Furthermore, the government also aims to make Malta an important destination in Europe for sports tourism. Having a good range of high-quality sport facilities can help attract more international competitions and training camps. This niche sector can contribute towards an increase in employment opportunities, and can further contribute towards the substantial economic growth the country has achieved during the past four years.

Various construction and maintenance works have been carried out in several facilities in 2017, and these include, among others, the running track in Santa Lucia, works on the grounds and the spectator stands at the national pool in Tal-Qroqq, restoration works at the Lotta facility in Naxxar and extensive construction works in the Ta’ Qali basketball pavilion.

International sporting success in elite sports can also encourage participation in sports, increase national pride, and can be a catalyst for change in the sport culture of Maltese citizens

With the first phase of the latter project costing €500,000, all is being done to achieve the aforementioned aim.

The government’s commitment towards sports will continue to increase substantially during 2018. The capital expenditure allocated will triple, from €2.7 million in 2017 to €8.1 million in 2018, bringing about a massive investment in sports infrastructure.

In 2018, the first phase of the international shooting range project in Ta’ Kandja will be completed and will be hosting the first World Shooting Championship in June. An investment of €500,000 in the resurfacing of the Imtaħleb hill will provide hill climbing enthusiasts with an appropriate place for their sport.

A regeneration project will be carried out on the premises previously occupied by the Maria Assunta secondary school, where the first phase of a snooker hall and a handball court will be finalised, while plans for facilities for bocce and table football will be made. An important investment is also being made in athletics – resurfacing the Marsa track – 25 years after it was constructed.

Another ambitious project, that will be initiated next year, is the building of an Olympic-size indoor pool in the Cottonera Sports Complex, which will cater for swimming and waterpolo. This project will cost €6 million. In Marsascala, works on a new football pitch, costing €2 million will be completed, together with a swimming pool. More maintenance works will be carried out at the National Pool Complex, and will include the installation of air conditioning in the squash courts at this complex.

Apart from the works mentioned above aiming to improve the sports infrastructure in Malta to cater for national and international events, there are several requests from sports organisations for sites in Malta and Gozo, thus acquiring a legal capacity to invest in these sites and commercialise them, according to the law of commercialisation of sports facilities.

Following the acquisition of these facilities, sport organisations can become more sustainable, and the revenue generated from them can be re-invested in sport. This will reduce dependence on funding obtained from the government or from sponsorships.

During 2018, more educational and promotional campaigns aiming to increase participation in sports and physical activity will be launched, together with the setting up of new sports academies and training programmes for coaches and officials.

A particular emphasis on the inclusion of individuals of all abilities will be made in all these programmes. During 2018, Special Olympics athletes will be joining the programmes of SportMalta, and use its sports complexes, while payments of their coaches will be made by SportMalta. Such initiatives will result in an increased need of human resources and training, aiming to provide a high-quality service; one that inspires participants to remain active throughout their life.

The remarkable investment briefly listed above confirms the great importance that government is giving to sport and physical activity at all levels in Malta, starting at a foundation level, and moving towards participation, performance and elite levels.

Widening the base of the sport pyramid at the foundation stage, will result in more people being active for life and in a larger number of potential elite athletes.

The government is investing heavily in sport to make it more accessible to persons of all ages and abilities, to help sport organisations become more sustainable, to instigate more success in elite sport at an international level, and to create more job opportunities in this field, thus contributing towards the Maltese economy and finally, to create a healthier and happier nation.

Clifton Grima is Parliamentary Secretary for Youths, Sports and Voluntary Organisations.