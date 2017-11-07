Vigilante goes after toilet-roll pranksters

Photo: Wikipedia

A Louisiana homeowner is accused of arming himself and chasing down high school students who were toilet-papering homes.

Mandeville police chief Gerald Sticker told news outlets that Craig Scott was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and obstruction of a road.

Authorities said Scott looked for the teenagers, who were rolling the homes of fellow students in the early hours of October 27. When he found them, he is accused of blocking the street to prevent them from getting away and confronting them with a semi-automatic pistol.

The police chief said that Mr Scott should have requested police assistance, rather than turning vigilante. However, he said that those responsible for "rolling the house," could face charges, as the action is considered "criminal mischief".