Closing in:

Tuesday, November 7, 2017, 10:06 by Jacob Borg

Works on Marsa junction to begin on Monday – minister

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Works on the Marsa junction are set to begin on Monday, Transport Minister Ian Borg announced today.

Addressing a press conference, Dr Borg said Transport Malta would be using the experience gained during the Kappara junction works to mitigate the impact of the Marsa works.

Dr Borg cautioned that the daily traffic frustrations faced by motorists could not be solved overnight.

He assured that the government had short, medium and long-term plans.

The Transport Minister mentioned the government’s pledge to set up a new agency tasked with improving the country’s road network.

This agency would be set up after consultation with councils and road users, he said.

It would take over road maintenance functions from the councils, the majority of which were not equipped to deal with the task.

Dr Borg also announced that the popular irrestawra darek (restore your home) scheme would be extended next year.

The scheme offers funding to home owners in urban conversation areas wishing to restore their houses.

