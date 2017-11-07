Two held after considerable shoplifting at the airport
Two men were arrested this afternoon after allegedly shoplifting at the airport departures lounge.
The police said the two Romanian men had reportedly stolen cosmetics and other items.
They were found in possession of three luggage bags containing the stolen items, worth more than 5,000 euro.
