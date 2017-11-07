Today's front pages

The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.

Times of Malta says embattled PBS chief executive John Bundy has denied any wrongdoing in a suspicious €500,000 car deal, insisting he had “nothing to hide”. In another story, the newspaper reports that the teachers’ strike has been called off after an agreement on pay rises over five years was reached in talks between the Malta Union of Teachers and the government.

The Malta Independent reports the Prime Minister defending Malta’s tax system and saying that the Paradise Papers have not provided any proof of irregularities so far.

L-Orizzont says people close to PN leader Adrian Delia have been caught abusing in last Saturday’s elections for the executive.

In-Nazzjon leads with Dr Delia's meeting with the Archbishop during which he said the country was capable of uniting in times of trouble.