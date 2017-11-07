X

Closing in:

Tuesday, November 7, 2017, 06:52

President in Tunisia

Photo: Clifton Fenech, DOI

President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca is leading a trade delegation in Tunisia .

She was welcomed in the country by Foreign Affairs Minister Khemaies Jhinhaoui, director of the Presidential cabinet Mohamed Selim Azzabi, Tunis governor Chedly Boullegue, President of the Municipal Region of Bab Bhar Habib Hamrouni and the consul at the Maltese Embassy Bernard Mifsud.

In Tunisia, the President will address a Maltese-Tunisian Business Forum, facilitated by the Maltese Chamber of Commerce Enterprise and Industry together with the Tunisian Chamber of Commerce.

