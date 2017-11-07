Fined €24,716 for possession of contraband cigarettes

An Ethiopian man, who runs a shop in Msida, has been handed a suspended sentence after a police search in his house yielded 42,560 contraband cigarettes and 1.5kg of water pipe tobacco valued at €1,276.24.

Tesfaye Yirgu Zekarge, 46, was sentenced to a one-year jail term suspended for 18 months and a fine of €24,716, one-third of which is a civil debt payable to the Customs Department

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech also ordered the forfeiture of the contraband merchandise and any other goods packed with or used in concealing the cigarettes.

Inspector Yvonne Farrugia prosecuted.

Lawyer Veronique Dalli was defence counsel.