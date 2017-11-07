Business as usual will not be allowed, Delia insists

Opposition leader Adrian Delia insisted in parliament this evening that the Opposition would not allow a return to business as usual until action was taken in the wake of the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Speaking in the House, Dr Delia said the opposition had declared two weeks ago that the budget was irrelevant, and the government later agreed. The opposition requested an urgent debate, the government resisted, then agreed and the debate was held on Monday week.

During the debate the opposition made proposals aimed to strengthen the national institutions, including the convening of a constitutional convention.

A week had passed, and nothing had happened.

Dr Delia insisted that this could not be a period of business as usual. The government was trying to bury what had happened. The opposition would not let that come about. What was urgent a week ago remained urgent today. The failures of the institutions were still there.

What actions would be taken by the government in the interests of the country?

Replying, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said the government had no objection to holding a debate in the House on a motion presented by Nationalist MP Chris Said, and any other issues related to this macabre crime which the opposition wished to raise.

With regard to the calls for the dismissal of the Attorney General and the Police Commissioner, Dr Muscat said the law had to be observed and there were no grounds for removal.

The government, he said, was committed to bringing about what changes could be made in the coming months, including the constitutional convention.

Concluding, Dr Muscat clarified that the government had not said that the budget was irrelevant. It had said that the situation was serious. He urged the Opposition leader to ‘get a grip’ because it was not the budget that was irrelevant, but the opposition that was getting irrelevant.