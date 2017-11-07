Desperate
According to a report online (November 5), when the leader of the Opposition was asked about his tax status, he denied he evaded taxes. Reportedly,he then followed with a classic tu quoque, suggesting that other people were evading taxes adding: “Let’s ask all MPs. All of them.”
The situation is desperate indeed.
