The Times of Malta recently featured a colourful butterfly feeding on an equally vivid flower of the lantana plant (Lantana camara). The butterfly in the photo was incorrectly described as a swallowtail (Papilio machaon) on October 16 and then this was ‘corrected’ by a contributor on October 28 and stated to be a painted lady butterfly (Vanessa cardui), which is also incorrect.

In fact, the species shown was a red admiral butterfly (Vanessa atalanta), characterised by its mainly black colour-base with white and vermillion flecks.

The butterfly in the photo above is a swallowtail that feeds as an adult on the nectar-rich flowers of the commonly-grown lantana, as seen here. The caterpillar of the swallowtail locally feeds on fennel (Foeniculum vulgare).

Many butterflies have had their populations vastly reduced due to habitat encroachment, use of pesticides and herbicides and other factors.

Lantana plants, coming in many colours, are easily grown and are a magnet for many butterfly species, often providing a rich source of nectar when relatively few indigenous plants are in bloom.

ln addition to resident butterflies, migrating painted ladies stop in Malta to ‘refuel’ on the high-energy nectar of this flowering plant before continuing with their migration.