Asphalting works on Cannon Road from tonight

Transport Malta’s contractor will start laying a layer of asphalt on Cannon Road in Sta Venera, as from 8pm tonight.

The works will continue until 5am when the road will be opened for traffic, for works to resume again for the following two nights. Parts of the road will be closed between 8pm and 5am each night.

No vehicles, including public transport, will have access from the side of the Bank of Valletta headquarters, while the works are ongoing. Other parts of the road will be closed according to work exigencies.

Whild apologising for the inconvenience, Transport Malta asked drivers to seek alternative routes, follow temporary traffic signs and drive carefully.

