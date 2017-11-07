Announcements - 7 November, 2017

MEILAK. On Sunday, November 5, at Karin Grech Rehabilitation Hospital, INES MARIA LUCIA of Msida, born in Tripoli, aged 91, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Edoardo and his wife Theresa, her daughter Rosanna and her husband Giorgio, her only grandson Alexandros, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, November 11 at 7.30am for Msida parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SPITERI STAINES. On November 5, INA MARIA, née Corrieri, aged 77, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her sad loss her beloved husband Anthony, her daughter Maria Grazia and husband Pierre Cassar, her daughter Angela and husband Timothy Camilleri, her son Robert and his wife Moira, her son Stephen and his wife Joanna, her grandchildren Francesca and her husband Gareth Agius, George, Patrizia, Chiara, Tommy, Michael, Federica, Michela and Luke, as well as her brothers Mario and his wife Claudia Corrieri, Vanni and his wife Daphne Corrieri, her nephews, nieces, in-laws and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Capua Hospital on Thursday, November 9, at 9am for Tal-Ibraġġ parish church, Swieqi, where a celebratory Mass will be said at 9.30am followed by interment in the family grave at St Mary’s Cemetery, Xewkija, Gozo. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. On November 4, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, ANTHONY, aged 67, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his brother Robert and his wife Mary, his sister-in-law Isabella, his niece Maria and her husband Frederik, his grandnieces and grandnephew, Isabella, Sarah, and Michael, relatives, colleagues and friends. The funeral will take place today, Tuesday, November 7, at 2.30pm at St Philip’s parish church, Żebbuġ, followed by a private burial in the family crypt. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

To mark the anniversary of the deaths of JOSEPH A. BORG COSTANZI and JOANNA BORG COSTANZI, a Mass for the repose of their soul will be said tomorrow at 6.30pm at St Joseph Convent, Blata l-Bajda.

In Memoriam

ASCIAK. Very precious memories of a dear brother, Fr LEO on the 30th anniversary of his demise. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Mary, Agnes, Albert and Bernardette.

BOWMAN – IRIS. Today the 16th anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered by Anthony and Liliana, Marthese and Lino, Joseph and Marceline, and Victor and Anne, her in-laws, nephews and nieces. Relatives and friends are invited to remember her in their prayers. We who have loved her in life let us not forget her in death. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CAUCHI – THOMAS (Tommy). In loving memory of a beloved father and grandfather on the first anniversary of his passing. Forever remembered as most loving and caring to all. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Jeremy, Sonya and Nicholas. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CAUCHI – TOMMY. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather, today the first anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered and dearly missed by his wife Ena, his sons John, Thomas and Jeremy and all the family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DEGABRIELE. Treasured memories of our dear mother ANNIE who passed away 11 years ago. Her children Carmen, Alfred, Frankie, Tony, Anna, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

MANDUCA – JOHN. In everlasting memory of a dearest husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the third anniversary of his death. Forever in our thoughts and prayers, Sylvia, Anne and Francis, Martin and Rachelle, Louise and Christopher, Anthony and Rowena, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

MILLER. In ever loving memory of Notary VICTOR MILLER who went to the Lord on November 7, 1998. Sadly missed by his son Stephen, his daughter-in-law Marian and his dearest grandchildren Stuart and David. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SANSONE. In loving and unfading memory of ANNIE on the 15th anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her children, in-laws, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated on Sunday, November 12, at 10.30am at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema. Please remember her in your daily prayers.

WOODS. Cherished and unfading memories of JOSEPH, a most loving husband, father and nannu on the 24th anniversary of his passing. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his wife Melita, his children, in-laws and grandchildren. Forever in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him the light of Your presence.

Birkirkara bazaar

A bazaar is being held at the St Helen parish church centre, Birkirkara (behind the basilica), between November 7 and 15.

Opening hours will be daily between 9am and 12 noon and 4.30 to 7.30pm.

Among the items for sale will be antiques and other collectibles, furniture, home-grown plants and bric a brac.