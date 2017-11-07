Rebound in BOV lifts MSE Equity Price Index

Following four consecutive sessions of declines, the MSE Equity Price Index moved 0.9% higher today to 4,583.863 points largely due to the rebound in Bank of Valletta plc shares as the equity continues to dominate trading. RS2 Software plc also trended in positive territory whilst a further three equities, including HSBC Bank Malta plc, eased lower. The other five active equities held on to their respective closing prices.

Bank of Valletta plc experienced a volatile session as the equity initially tumbled to a multi-year low of €1.75 before rebounding to end the session 5.6% higher at the €1.88 level. A total of 120,169 shares changed hands today across 40 deals having a value of over €0.21 million. This week shareholders should be receiving the documentation from Bank of Valletta plc in connection with the 1 for 4 rights issue announced last week.

The only other positive performer today was RS2 Software plc although the equity only trended 0.3% higher to close at the €1.559 level on a single trade of just 800 shares.

On the other hand, HSBC Bank Malta plc eased by 0.5% to the €1.86 level across three deals totalling 10,000 shares.

Likewise, Mapfre Middlesea plc retreated by 0.5% back to the €1.91 level on just 140 shares.

Malita Investments plc also trended in negative territory with a 0.1% drop back to the €0.751 level on shallow volumes of 2,400 shares.

Meanwhile, Lombard Bank Malta plc maintained the €2.00 level on volumes of 2,187 shares.

Similarly, GO plc held on to its previous closing price of €3.55 across 3,092 shares and Simonds Farsons Cisk plc retained its all-time high of €9.69 on a single deal of 360 shares.

Also, there were no changes in Malta International Airport plc (€4.68) and Malta Properties Company plc (€0.51) across shallow volumes.

The only other active equity was PG plc which recovered from an intra-day low of €1.45 to end the session unchanged at the €1.48 level across seven deals totalling 54,548 shares.

The RF MGS Index was practically unchanged today at 1,128.635 points as the benchmark 10-year eurozone yield continued to trade around the 0.34% level.

