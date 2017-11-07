X

Closing in:

Tuesday, November 7, 2017, 12:48

GO applies for 4G+ spectrum

GO has submitted an application to the Malta Communications Authority to be allocated 800 MHz spectrum. The allocation of this spectrum will enable GO to launch 4G+ services on a commercial basis in high population density areas.

Senior manager regulatory affairs Stefan Briffa said the allocation, which would bring Malta in line with the ongoing deployment of 4G+ services across the EU,  would be a key step, enabling GO to provide 4G+ services.

Following a review of GO’s application, the MCA has published a public call for expressions of interest.

This, GO said, gave  other operators the opportunity to submit their own spectrum applications prior to the launch of commercial 4G+ services in Malta.

Any submissions would be assessed by the authority, which would then determine how the spectrum is allocated.

"We have no doubt the authority will oversee this process, which will require a number of months, in the usual diligent and professional manner and we will of course cooperate fully to ensure a successful outcome of our application."

GO recently announced that it was investing €100 million over five years to upgrade infrastructure. The company has invested some €240 million over the past decade.

 

