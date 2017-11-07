Graffiti contest at the Embassy

Four artists will be competing in the finals of a graffiti contest taking place at the Embassy Complex, Valletta, on Saturday from 9.30am onwards.

Maltese artists were invited to show their graffiti skills in the competition, with the opportunity of winning €1,000 from iCentre. The winning work will also be displayed at the Embassy Complex as part of its celebrations marking Valletta as the European Capital of Culture 2018 and will form part of a marketing campaign in 2018.

Submissions were evaluated by a panel of judges made up of people who work in the design field, together with Valletta mayor Alexiei Dingli. The four shortlisted artists will compete during a graffiti contest event which will be held on Saturday.

Artists were required to create a theme that reflects Valletta’s heritage, arts and culture, and the Embassy Complex and Cinemas. Embassy Complex managing director Bettina Azzopardi said: "As part of the Valletta community, we felt the need to give an opportunity to young artists to display their creativity by linking arts, culture and Valletta. Graffiti have always been associated with youth and artistic expression. Embassy is looking to tie in Valletta with culture for the younger generation in a less traditional format that will be attractive to cool crowd."

The winner will be announced on December 1.

