X

Closing in:

Advert
Monday, November 6, 2017, 13:55

Men who chased down Texas gunman hailed as heroes

Two men who chased a gunman after he killed 26 in a Texas church yesterday have been hailed as heroes.

Local man, Johnnie Langendorff  was driving by the Sutherland Springs church as the shooting was taking place. He helped another local resident chase the gunman after he fled.  

A local resident with a rifle fired at the suspect as he left the church. The gunman dropped his Ruger assault weapon and fled in his vehicle, said Freeman Martin, regional director of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Langendorff told San Antonio television station KSAT he was driving near the church when the resident who had opened fire on the gunman approached his truck and urged him to give chase.

"He said that we had to get him (the gunman), and so that's what I did. He added they reached speeds of 95 miles per hour during the chase, while he was on the phone with emergency dispatchers.

Soon afterward, the suspect crashed the vehicle near the border of a neighbouring county and killed himself.  A cache of weapons was found in his vehicle. 

Law enforcement officials named the gunman as Devin Patrick Kelley, a white, 26-year-old man.

"We don't think he had any connection to this church," Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt told CNN. "We have no motive."

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. 'More than 20 dead' in shooting rampage at Texas church

  2. Queen's private estate 'invested millions in offshore haven'

  3. Ex-Catalan leader hands himself in to police

  4. 'We were misled on Saddam's WMDs,' says former UK PM Gordon Brown

  5. Saudi prince, ex-ministers detained in anti-corruption probe

  6. Trump kicks off Asia tour with golf and a burger

  7. Senior UK minister denies police found porn on his office PC

  8. Australia rejects New Zealand offer to take asylum seekers...

  9. Round-up of Saudi princes, businessmen widens

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 06-11-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed