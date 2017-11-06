Ex-Catalan leader Puigdemont freed with conditions in Belgium
He and ministers to appear in Court within 15 days
A Belgian judge has granted conditional release to sacked Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont and four of his ministers, and the group is scheduled to appear at court within 15 days, Belgian prosecutors said today.
Puigdemont, who turned himself in to Belgian police after Spain issued a European arrest warrant for rebellion and misuse of public funds, is barred from leaving Belgium without a judge's consent.
"The next step in the proceedings is the appearance of the five defendants before the Chambre du Conseil within the next 15 days," prosecutors said in a statement.
