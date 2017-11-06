National League - Round up

Senglea and Zurrieq Darts players.

Division 1: Floriana Ajax MCP A regain top spot in division one after comfortably dispatching Mosta Horseshoe Bar A 7-1 in the top of the table clash in week 5. Solid performance by the greens with the wins coming from John Agius, Twanny Roberts, Norbert Attard, John Ciantar and Vincent Busuttil in the singles and N.Attard/D.Attard & V.Busuttil/J.Agius in the pairs. Godfrey Abela won the solitary match for Mosta. In other matches, Kalkara St Joseph maintained the pace with the front teams with a 7-1 away win against Gudja POs Bar A; Birzebbugia Cox Sports Club A won their second consecutive match as they saw off a tight encounter against Hamrun Education Bar A 5-3 and Senglea M. Conquest A claimed their first win of the season in another tightly contested encounter with Zejtun.

Division 2: St Venera Red Square maintained their 100% record with a 5-3 victory over Gudja POs Bar B and now opened a four-point gap after Cospicua Rangers could only draw against Bugibba Sun City A. Mosta Horseshoe Bar B and Floriana Ajax MCP B ended all square with Hamrun Education Bar B getting off the mark with a 6-2 victory over Birzebbugia Cox Sports Club B.

Division 3: A tightly contested division three sees four teams leading the way on 13 points after five game-weeks. Floriana Bocci Club, Siggiewi St. Nicholas BC and St.Paul’s BC all comfortable won this week with Floriana Ajax Munchies C only managing a point against Sliema Tipico St. Gregory’s BC. Senglea M. Conquest B continued on the positive winning streak and made it three in a row with a win over Zurrieq FC with the remaining match ending all square between Mqabba St. Mary’s BC and St. Paul’s Diamonds.

Results Game-week 5 (03/11/2017)

Division 1

Hamrun Education Bar A v Birzebbuga Cox Sports Club A 3-5; Gudja PO`s Bar A v Kalkara St Joseph 1-7; Floriana Ajax MCP A v Mosta Horseshoe Bar A 7-1; Zejtun Beland Bullseye v Senglea M. Conquest A 3-5

Division 2

Mosta Horseshoe Bar B v Floriana Ajax MCP B 4-4; Bugibba Sun City A v Cospicua Rangers 4-4; Birzebbuga Cox Sports Club B v Hamrun Education Bar B 2-6; St. Venera Red Square v Gudja PO`s Bar B 5-3

Division 3

Senglea M. Conquest B v Zurrieq Football Club 5-3; Floriana Bocci Club v Hamrun Bayern Munich 6-2; Siggiewi St.Nicholas BC v Bugibba Sun City Ladies 8-0; Mqabba St. Mary Band Club v St. Paul's Diamonds 4-4; Sliema Tipico St. Gregory BC v Floriana Ajax Munchies C 4-4; St.Paul’s Band Club v Mgarr The Hatch Sports Bar 8-0

Standings Game-week 5 (03/11/2017)

Division 1

1st Floriana Ajax MCP A – 13 points; 2nd Mosta Horseshoe Bar – 12 points; 3rd Kalkara St Joseph, Gudja PO`s Bar A – 10 points; 5th Birzebbuga Cox Sports Club A – 6 points; 6th Zejtun Beland Bullseye – 4 points; 7th Senglea M. Conquest A – 3 points; 8th Hamrun Education Bar A – 0 points.

Division 2

1st St. Venera Red Square – 15 points; 2nd Cospicua Rangers – 11 points; 3th Mosta Horseshoe Bar B – 10 points; 4th Gudja POs Bar B, Floriana Ajax MCP B – 7 points; 6th Bugibba Sun City A – 4 points; 7th Hamrun Education Bar B – 3 points; 8th Birzebbuga Cox Sports Club – 0 points.

Division 3

1st Floriana Ajax Munchies C, Floriana Bocci Club, Siggiewi St.Nicholas BC, St.Paul’s Band Club – 13 points; 5th Senglea M. Conquest B – 10 points; 6th Hamrun Bayern Munich – 7 points; 7th Sliema Tipico St. Gregory BC – 6 points; 8th Mqabba St. Mary Band Club – 5 points; 9th Bugibba Sun City Ladies, Zurrieq Football Club, St. Paul's Diamonds – 1 point; 12th Mgarr The Hatch Sports Bar – 0 points.

Fixtures Game-week 6 (10/11/2017)

Division 1

Mosta Horseshoe Bar A v Gudja PO`s Bar A; Senglea M. Conquest A v Hamrun Education Bar A; Floriana Ajax MCP A v Birzebbuga Cox Sports Club A; Kalkara St Joseph v Zejtun Beland Bullseye

Division 2

Hamrun Education Bar B v Bugibba Sun City A; Gudja PO`s Bar B v Mosta Horseshoe Bar B; Birzebbuga Cox Sports Club B v Floriana Ajax MCP B; Cospicua Rangers v St. Venera Red Square

Division 3

Bugibba Sun City Ladies v Senglea M. Conquest B; St. Paul's Diamonds v St.Paul’s Band Club; Zurrieq Football Club v Mqabba St. Mary Band Club; Hamrun Bayern Munich v Siggiewi St.Nicholas BC; Mgarr The Hatch Sports Bar v Sliema Tipico St. Gregory BC; Floriana Ajax Munchies C v Floriana Bocci Club

5 A-SIDE CUP – 5th GROUP MATCHES

Group A

Hamrun Education Bar A v Mgarr The Hatch Sports Bar 5-0; Mosta Horseshoe Bar A v St. Venera Red Square 5-0; Bugibba Sun City Ladies v St. Paul's Diamonds 2-3

Group B

Birzebbuga Cox Sports Club A v Floriana Ajax MCP B 2-3; Floriana Bocci Club v Senglea M. Conquest B 3-2

Group C

Senglea M. Conquest A v Hamrun Bayern Munich; Gudja PO's Bar B v St.Paul’s Band Club 4-1; Floriana Ajax MCP A v Cospicua Rangers 5-0

Group D

Kalkara St Joseph v Bugibba Sun City A 3-2; Zejtun Beland Bullseye v Floriana Ajax Munchies C 5-0