First Shodan for the Aikido Yamato Dojo

Andreas Matusiak of the Aikido Yamato Dojo, was promoted to the grade of Shodan (1st degree black belt) in Aikido.

Aikido is a Japanese martial art which utilises the natural and flowing body movements and applies them to physical techniques. These techniques together with the subtle approach of redirecting an attacker’s energy produce a harmonious results through a cooperative spirit that gives the Aikido practitioner a remarkable mental balance, strength and sensitivity while learning a potentially devastating martial art. This process helps the Aikidoka to develop the ability to resolve real-life daily conflicts and stressful situations in a calm, practical and positive manner. Aikido is highly effective against violent aggression and an effective self-defence system which focuses on the neutralisation of an attack without inflicting injury.

Andreas have met the technical requirements and has passed successfully the examination. The examination consisted of a practical timed freestyle demonstration of various technical aspects as well the explanation of techniques. He was prepared intensively during the previous three months in technical matters that included practical abilities and mental skills. The examination was carried out with other students of the Buikukan Provence school in France of which the Aikido Yamato Dojo is one of its branches.

The Aikido Yamato Dojo which is based in Hamrun, has been in operation for the past eleven years and continues to grow steadily. Their next beginners’ courses for juniors and adults shall commence in October. For more information please contact [email protected] or visit www.aikidomalta.net