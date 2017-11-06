Cremona crowned again European Champion with F.illi Bari Reggio Emilia.

Massimo Cremona.

This weekend in Belgium the European Champion League of table Football was organised in the city of Rochefort.

F.illi Bari were Crowned again European Champions for the 3rd consecutive time and the 6th time in Club history which makes them the only club who has most won this prestigious competition.

6 clubs took part in this competition, in a format of 6 groups with 6 teams in each group.

Drawn in Group 3, Reggio Emilia beat Murcia of Spain 4-0, drew with Eugies of Belgium 1-1, then won their last 3 matches against Dundee of Scotland 4-0, Lincoln Red Imps of Gibraltar 3-0 and Beleneses of Portugal 4-0 to to won their Group.

In the Last 16 phase they eliminated Ascoli of Italy 3-1, in the Quarter final Pisa 2-1and the semi final against Bologna 3-0.

In the final match, against Fiamme Azzurre Roma of Italy, Reggio Emilia triumph 3-1 to be once again top of Europe. It was also the third consecutive final between these two clubs and the third consecutive title for F.illi Bari Reggio Emilia.

The team was made up of Saverio Bari(capt.) Marco Lamberti, Massimiliano Nastasi, Luca Zambello, Massimo Cremona (Malta) and Carlos Flores (Spain)

F.lli Bari Reggio Emilia is writing history in table football, it's the first time a single club won it for the 3rd consecutive time and the only club to have won this title 6 times.

"We are always hungry for success, the more we win, the more we want to win! It's my ninth consecutive season with this club and it's my family of sport. The way to the final we eliminated all Italian opposition which shows more our strength," Cremona said.

Our president Saverio Bari makes everything possible for us, not to worry about anything thus focusing only to play."

Next competition will be the 1st round of the Italian Championship on the 18 and 19 November in San Benedetto del Tronto.