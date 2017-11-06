Meeting Karmen Azzopardi
Veteran actress Karmen Azzopardi will tomorrow be meeting members of the Friends of the Manoel Theatre and their guests.
Azzopardi will be relating her experiences on the stage over the past 50 years as well as her return in the role of Medea last year. The evening will be conducted by Vicky-Anne Cremona, head of the University School of Performing Arts.
The event will be held tomorrow at 6.30pm at the Studio Theatre of the Manoel Theatre in Valletta (entrance through Old Mint Street). Participation is free of charge and everybody is welcome, though it is advisable to reserve seats by calling or sending a text message to 9938 5374.
