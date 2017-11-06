Existential matters

One of the works by Caesar Attard. Right: An artwork by Raphael Vella.

Established and emerging Maltese artists are presenting a collective exhibition entitled Human Matter in Valletta.

The general focus emphasises existential aspects related to the human being and/or its surroundings. Artists express their reflections and interpretations through the use of various media such as painting, sculpture, installation and video art.

Under the curatorship of Joe Philippe Abela, Roderick Camilleri and Elyse Tonna, the participanting artists are Victor Agius, Caesar Attard, John Paul Azzopardi, Aaron Bezzina, Vince Briffa, Elisa Von Brockdorff, Kane Calì, Sabrina Calleja Jackson, Giola Cassar, Justin Falzon, Alexandra Pace, Paul Scerri, Joe Smith, Ritty Tacsum, Jesmond Vassallo, Raphael Vella, Robert Zahra and students from the University of Malta – Department of Digital Arts & Faculty for the Built Environment.

The exhibition runs until Sunday at the newly-refurbished upper galleries at Palazzo de La Salle, 219, Republic Street, Valletta. For more information, visit the event’s page on Facebook.