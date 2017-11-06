A treasure trove of artworks

One of the works on display at Rediscovered Treasures.

Some of Malta’s most famous artists feature in an exhibition at the Italian Cultural Institute in Valletta. Rediscovered Treasures spans the second half of the 20th century, the earliest being Luigi Maria Galea (1847-1917) and Vincenzo d’Esposito (1886-1946).

Their tranquil seascapes give way to the artistic changes that followed, although public tastes were still firmly anchored in the past. It took courage for leading artists, notably Esprit Barthet, Vincenzo Pellegrini, Robert Caruana Dingli and Emvin Cremona to risk commissions as they broke out of passe styles to bring Maltese art in line with artistic developments on the continent.

More recent artists like Isabelle Borg, George Fenech and Joe Bellia, known for their impressionist landscapes, the ethereal works of John Martin Borg and John Borg Manduca, and the solid figures of Antoine Calleja are also represented.

The exhibition also showcases foreign artists who painted Malta: Deirdre Henty Creer, Matt Bruce, Michael Crawley, Sylvia Halliday and Ronald Gordon.

The exhibition boasts an eclectic mix of genres, from seascapes to landscapes, traditional styles to impressionist and abstract, portraits, as well as figure studies by Fenech and Willie Apap.

The exhibition is open until Friday. Viewing times: Monday to Wednesday from 10.30am to 1pm and 3 to 4.30pm; on Thursday from 10.30 to 1pm and 3.30 to 6.30pm and on Friday from 10.30am to 1.30pm.