Monday, November 6, 2017, 07:13 by Press Association

Scott's 'selfie' to be sold at auction

Photo taken soon after they arrived at the South Pole

Photo: Press Association

A "selfie" taken by explorer Captain Scott's team after they arrived at the South Pole to discover the Norwegians had beaten them to it is going under the hammer.

The January 1912 photograph of Scott of the Antarctic and four other men is being auctioned at Sotheby's.

Cecilie Gasselholm, a specialist in Sotheby's books department, said: "The photograph shows the five men reaching the South Pole and taking a selfie. When we say selfie, they had an automatic trigger for the camera. There were five of them and they all wanted to be in the photo. You can almost see the disappointment in their faces."

