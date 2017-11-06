Poker tournament for L-Istrina

Silvio Schembri launches Poker 4 L-Istrina. Photo: DOI/Francis Micallef

Card sharks have been given the chance to indulge their social conscience following the launch of a one-day poker tournament in aid of L-Istrina.

Poker 4 L-Istrina will see the tournament's 180 players donate €200 each as a buy-in, with the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation cashing out 90 per cent of proceeds.

The remaining prize money will be shared between the top 10 players, with the tournament winner also heading to Prague for the Pokerstars Championship to be held in December.

Addressing the event launch, Financial Services parliamentary secretary Silvio Schembri upped the ante, suggesting the nation would be all-in for the initiative and that the tournament would benefit more than its winners

He described it as "an event where everyone is a winner; the players and the country."

MCCFF president Carmel Briffa thanked everyone involved, saying the money would help the foundation help those in need.

The tournament, which is a collaborative effort between 77 Great Estates and Strina, will be held at the Dragonara Casino.

Seats at the table are on a first-come, first-served basis. To book a spot, call 77 Great Estates on 2721 7777 or 9951 7777 or email [email protected]