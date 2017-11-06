Today's front pages

Revelations from the so-called Paradise Papers released yesterday dominate today's front page of the Times of Malta, with the main story about MFSA chairman Joe Bannister's links to a British Virgin Islands and Russian investment. It also carried a story about PN leader's Adrian Delia insistence that he is 'there to stay'.

L-Orizzont features two stories: the first says that Dr Delia's support within the party has not changed since he was elected, the second that the Prime Minister Joseph Muscat was having meetings with British investors, encouraging them to consider Malta post-Brexit.

The Malta Independent carries a warning from the law faculty dean Kevin Aquilina that the groups currently organising protests against the government are asking for something which would constitute a serious breach of the law. It also reports on MEP Alfred Sant saying that removing the Police Commissioner and the Attorney General would 'solve nothing'.

And In-Nazzjon dedicates its whole front page to Dr Delia, and his speech insisting that he was there to stay.