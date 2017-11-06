Threats hold up Air Malta flight from Rome

Air Malta’s flight KM613 en route from Rome to Malta airport is being

delayed due to extra security checks after a threat was received

regarding this flight by Italian Police.



The airline said that passengers on KM612/613 and their luggage were currently being checked.



No information was given on the type of threat received.

The flight was scheduled to leave Fiumicino at 10.10am and arrive in Malta at 11.35am. It is currently being shown as delayed until 1.45pm.