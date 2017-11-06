X

Closing in:

Advert
Monday, November 6, 2017, 12:05

Threats hold up Air Malta flight from Rome

Italian police passed on information

Air Malta’s flight KM613 en route from Rome to Malta airport is being
delayed due to extra security checks after a threat was received
regarding this flight by Italian Police.

The airline said that passengers on KM612/613 and their luggage were currently being  checked.

No information was given on the type of threat received.

The flight was scheduled to leave Fiumicino at 10.10am and arrive in Malta at 11.35am. It is currently being shown as delayed until 1.45pm.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. New leak puts spotlight on Malta

  2. ‘I don’t give a damn about the board’- John Bundy

  3. U2's Bono used Malta-based company to pay for share in shopping...

  4. MFSA chief linked to BVI-Russia investment

  5. Civil Society Network will not take part in Constitutional...

  6. Chief nurse suspended over sexual harassment claims

  7. From public swimming pool to hotel complex?

  8. Blocked on Facebook, activists ask Brussels for help

  9. Former Labour MP Anthony Zammit dies aged 67

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 06-11-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed